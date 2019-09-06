Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,898,000.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 406,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

