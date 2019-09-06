Brokerages Expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.72. Vistra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Burke acquired 4,250 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,932,000 after buying an additional 8,179,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,443,000 after buying an additional 4,514,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,629,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,279 shares during the period.

NYSE VST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 222,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra Energy (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.