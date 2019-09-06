Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $27.85

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Outfront Media by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.