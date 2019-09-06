Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $45,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $45,225.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00.

WORK stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. Slack has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,808,000.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.