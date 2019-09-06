Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Camino Minerals Corp (CVE:COR) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 40,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

Camino Minerals Company Profile (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 19 claims covering an area of 7,719 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

