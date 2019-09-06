Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Major Shareholder Buys $131,094.48 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $131,094.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 46,330 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $366,470.30.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 289,182 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,186,215.92.

On Friday, August 16th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 43,110 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $345,311.10.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camping World by 52,007.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

