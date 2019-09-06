Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of CSU traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 242,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,517.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,150,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,199. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

