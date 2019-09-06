CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Trading 6% Higher

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59, 119,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 417,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,427. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,428 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

