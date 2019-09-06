Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 5.8%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.49, approximately 401,997 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 278,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354,392 shares of company stock valued at $72,349,708. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.