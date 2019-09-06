Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 81.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

