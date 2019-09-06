Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 231666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

