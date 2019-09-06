Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Catalent by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,964. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.