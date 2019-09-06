CBS (NYSE:CBS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.47.

CBS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. CBS has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

