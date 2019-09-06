Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.66. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

