Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Centene by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 29.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 64,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

