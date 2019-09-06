CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,263. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

