Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.5%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.79, 719,431 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,357,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The firm has a market cap of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 642,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Aluminum by 62.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 290,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

