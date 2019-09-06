Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,562 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.70% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $48,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.72. 10,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,490. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

