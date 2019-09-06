Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Shares Down 19.8%

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO)’s share price fell 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

