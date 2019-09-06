Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

