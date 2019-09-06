Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.35.

CHMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,914. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.