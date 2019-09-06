CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declares — Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 26,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,386. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

