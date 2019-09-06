Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 34.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 450,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. 438,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,707,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

