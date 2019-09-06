Cision (NYSE:CISN) Shares Up 5.9%

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.15, 424,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 647,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $645,809. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cision by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cision by 332.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cision by 290.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cision by 365.7% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cision (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

