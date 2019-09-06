CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CIT Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in CIT Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 490,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

