Citigroup Boosts The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Price Target to $55.00

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a positive rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get The Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The Medicines has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.