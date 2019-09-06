CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream Acquires 4,843 Shares

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream purchased 4,843 shares of CKX Lands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $48,284.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, William Gray Stream purchased 3,000 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00.

On Monday, August 26th, William Gray Stream purchased 5,300 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $53,954.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, William Gray Stream purchased 3,833 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $37,985.03.

On Tuesday, August 13th, William Gray Stream purchased 7,400 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $71,928.00.

On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream purchased 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $29.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream purchased 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. CKX Lands Inc has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

