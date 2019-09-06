Clean Commodities (CVE:CLE) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Clean Commodities Corp (CVE:CLE) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Clean Commodities Company Profile (CVE:CLE)

Clean Commodities Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium and uranium deposits. Its principal properties include the Preston uranium project located in Western Athabasca Basin; the Torp Lake lithium project covering 1,003 hectares situated in Nunavut; the Phoenix lithium project that consists of seven mineral claims covering 5,629 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; the Whabouchi lithium project covering 19,032 hectares situated in the Whabouchi Lithium District; and the Juliet lithium project that comprises approximately 9,120 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.