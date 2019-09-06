CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 1.1%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, 72,905 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,578,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, CEO Scott Wells acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,840 shares in the company, valued at $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200 and have sold 164,907 shares valued at $637,751. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

