Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cloudera from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $49,664.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $782,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,617 shares of company stock worth $296,583. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 848.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,578.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

