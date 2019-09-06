Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CCOI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,868. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 393.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 370,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

