Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company witnessed continued strength in cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and clientele. Additionally, these acquisitions have helped it expand internationally. However, lackluster spending by large banks and stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Healthcare growth has also been affected by the ongoing industry-wide consolidation. Sluggishness in technology vertical is also expected to hurt top-line growth in the rest of 2019. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

CTSH traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 53,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,365. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,027 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 374,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

