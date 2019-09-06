Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,490,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,314,856 shares in the company, valued at $247,689,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.