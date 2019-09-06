Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.1%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.77, approximately 129,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,491,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

