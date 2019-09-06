Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.39. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 253,036 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

