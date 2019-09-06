Comparing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.45% 11.61% 0.92% Ameris Bancorp 26.23% 12.01% 1.53%

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $58.64 million 2.50 $11.92 million N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $531.74 million 4.60 $121.03 million $3.38 10.42

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.