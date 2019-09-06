Comparing Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) & Applied Optoelectronics (OTCMKTS:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -16.22% -6.14% -4.12% Nanoflex Power -2,084.45% N/A -1,847.13%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Nanoflex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 3 7 1 0 1.82 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.97%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Nanoflex Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.73 -$2.15 million $0.53 18.47 Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 21.63 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Nanoflex Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

