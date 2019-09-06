Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center’s revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. “

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Shares of CCM stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.