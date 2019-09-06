Contrasting Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omeros and Pain Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $29.87 million 30.81 -$126.76 million ($2.22) -8.41 Pain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.91 million N/A N/A

Pain Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omeros.

Risk & Volatility

Omeros has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pain Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omeros and Pain Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pain Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Pain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Pain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Pain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -135.46% N/A -94.78% Pain Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -47.15%

Summary

Omeros beats Pain Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopath, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consists of PDE10 (OMS824) which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease and schizophrenia; PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders; MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Further, its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular (CV), musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

