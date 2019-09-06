Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 193500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.