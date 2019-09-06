Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.28. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.