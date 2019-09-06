Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Set at $305.00 by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 target price on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $304.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $690,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 67.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.