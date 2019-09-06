Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. 1,265,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,807. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $456,433.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,109.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,001. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,336,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,777,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 728,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after acquiring an additional 652,152 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.