Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares $0.14 — Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years.

SLVO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.