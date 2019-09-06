CREDIT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,654.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $256,792.00 and approximately $67,654.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,282,466,232 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

