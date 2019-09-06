Critical Survey: MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MDxHealth does not pay a dividend. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $28.40 million 3.10 -$32.37 million ($0.54) -2.72 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.39 $1.04 billion $9.05 12.62

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 27.28% 28.82% 9.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats MDxHealth on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for prostate, bladder, kidney, cervical, and brain cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue-based epigenetic test for prostate cancer; SelectMDx, a urine-based mRNA test for prostate cancer; and AssureMDx bladder cancer detection test for patients with unresolved hematuria. The company's preclinical development products comprise InformMDx, a tissue-based gene expression panel for prostate cancer; SelectMDx assay to a point of care testing platform; and MonitorMDx, a blood-based test for prostate cancer. It has collaboration agreement with 3D Signatures Inc. to evaluate prognostic test candidate for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

