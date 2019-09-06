Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.65–0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.4-451.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.92 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.65-0.62) EPS.

CRWD traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

