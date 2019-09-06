Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12-0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.98 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.65–0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 4,013,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 650,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

