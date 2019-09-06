Cryptopay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.15 million and $416.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.49 or 0.03864528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

