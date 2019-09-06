CSFB Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Underperform

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$64.00. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,525. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.40. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$54.37 and a twelve month high of C$65.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.